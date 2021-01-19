Would you like to see Batwoman crossover with Black Lightning? When is Ta-Nehisi Coates ending his run with Black Panther? Is Tom Holland’s brother making a little appearance in Spider-Man 3? Want to watch Alex Ross paint Wolverine? Care to take a glimpse at the costume creation for WandaVision? Is The Riddler getting his own Mountain Dew for The Batman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The second season of Batwoman premiered over the weekend, and here’s a sneak peek at the second episode.

Ta-Nehisi Coates will end his Black Panther comic series by concluding Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda.

Batwoman co-star Meagan Tandy sat down for an interview to discuss The CW’s ongoing DC Comics series.

The Old Guard: Tales Through Time comic hired Brian Michael Bendis and Kelly Sue DeConnick.

If you want to see what’s happening beyond the next episode of Batwoman, here’s a trailer for the new season.

Savannah Welch (History’s Six) has been cast as Barbara Gordon in the third season of HBO Max’s Titans.

Watch as comic artist Alex Ross paints an incredible portrait of the classic version of Wolverine in this video.

In case you didn’t get enough Batwoman above, Javicia Leslie wants to do a Black Lightning crossover.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.