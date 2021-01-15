Want to get Arcade1Up’s new four-player X-Men cabinet with online multiplayer capabilities? What did an issue of Batman #1 recently sell for at auction? Why aren’t Batwoman‘s crossovers with Supergirl and Superman & Lois happening anymore? Will Marvel Studios release their Disney+ shows on Blu-ray/DVD? Which Marvel stars popped up to ask questions at the WandaVision launch event? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a new TV spot for WandaVision full of critical acclaim praising Marvel’s first major Disney+ series.

WandaVision is currently sitting with a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, with very positive reactions from critics.

Marvel sat down with the cast and creators of WandaVision to talk about the making of the Marvel series.

A high-grade copy of a 1940’s Batman #1 has sold for a record-breaking price of $2.2 million at an auction

Here’s another tease for WandaVision, which now has the first two episodes available to watch on Disney+.

Batwoman‘s crossover with Supergirl and Superman & Lois won’t happen because of COVID-19 risks.

Arcade1Up is releasing a four-player X-Men cabinet that also includes two other Avengers arcade game titles.

Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff says upcoming DC films are “centrally connected, but individually executed.”

