How many damn clips from Batman: Year of the Dragon will we see before the movie comes out? Ready to see Crossbones again on Marvel’s What If…? animated series? When will Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe end? Does Kevin Feige read fan theories on the web? Which Marvel star likes Avengers: Infinity War more than Endgame? Want to know more about Nebula from Guardians of the Galaxy? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Find out everything you need to know about the Marvel Comics version of Nebula in this Marvel 101 lesson.

John Reilly, soap opera star and the voice of Hawkeye in the Iron Man animated series, has died at 86.

Comic book writer Garth Ennis lashed out at those misusing The Punisher logo, and some want it retired.

Wonder Woman 1984 has earned just $25.5 million on the Chinese box office charts, and Soul has passed it.

Batman: Soul of the Dragon has debuted another clip with a fight between Shiva-Dragon and some ninjas.

Javicia Leslie talked about the responsibility she feels when she puts on the cape and cowl for Batwoman.

Frank Grillo will be reprising his role as Crossbones in the upcoming What If…? animated series on Disney+.

Hailee Steinfeld says social distancing helped her keep the secret of being cast as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye.

