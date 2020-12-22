When will Pennyworth come back from midseason hiatus in 2021? Want to see a clip from Batman: Soul of the Dragon? Ready for Black Panther to arrive in Fortnite? How does Chris Pine feel about being compared to Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth? Why did Patty Jenkins argue with Warner Bros. about the Wonder Woman 1984 release date? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Marvel M&M’s portraits keep on coming, this time with candies creating the big-headed villain M.O.D.O.K.

Batman group editor Ben Abernathy talked the approach DC Comics will take in the Infinite Frontier plan.

Pennyworth has a midseaason finale on December 27, and Season 2B of the series begins March 7, 2021.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke revealed Laz Alonso gave him a NSFW scarf inspired by Love Sausage.

Bruce Wayne has his first encounter with master O-Sensei in the latest Batman: Soul of the Dragon clip.

Hailee Steinfeld has finally opened up a little bit about playing Kate Bishop in Marvel’s new Hawkeye series.

Fortnite is adding new Marvel action with Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster joining the fight.

Wonder Woman 1984 is drawing mixed reactions over in China for too much romance and not enough action.

