Will Spider-Man: Remastered get a standalone release? Did you know Gal Gadot did a photoshoot as Wonder Woman before she was ever even considered for the role? What Spider-Man Christmas comic is Marvel unable to reprint? What was George Clooney‘s advice to Ben Affleck about playing Batman? Did Gal Gadot partake in Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s yet another M&M’s portrait with Marvel’s Daredevil made up of hundreds of the little chocolate bites.

Did you know there’s a Spider-Man Christmas comic with Red Sonja that Marvel cannot reprint anymore?

Here’s another edition of J. Jonah Jameson‘s own podcast Just the Facts for Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

A new listing on the PlayStation website hints Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered may get a standalone release.

Here’s a trailer for four different Wonder Woman graphic novels you can get your hands on for the holidays.

DC Comics solicitations for March 2021 appear to be reduced significantly compared to the previous months.

Even though this is basically a toy commercial, this animated Marvel short has fun with Spider-Man and more.

Animator Douglas Crane, who worked on the first Spider-Man animated series in 1967, passed away at 85.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.