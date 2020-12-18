What did Gal Gadot have to say about working with Joss Whedon on Justice League? Who else was considered to play Daredevil instead of Ben Affleck? Would Patty Jenkins release a longer cut of Wonder Woman 1984 if given the chance? Want to see the new DC Comics rosters for Justice League, Suicide Squad, and Titans? When did Frank Miller first draw Batman for DC Comics? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s another M&M’s portrait, this time with Moon Knight created entirely out of the tiny chocolate candies.

Frank Miller drew Batman for the first time in 1979’s DC Special Series “Santa Claus: Wanted Dead or Alive”

A Reddit user posted these items that were given as wrap gifts for the cast and crew of Marvel’s new Loki series.

DC is working on some new manga titles starring Batman and The Joker for the Kodansha morning magazine.

Marvel takes a look back at the long comic book history of the quarreling demigod siblings called Thor and Loki.

George Clooney again lamented his famously “terrible” performance in the all-around awful Batman & Robin.

The Art of Time Travel Instagram account created a poster imagining the crossovers of Marvel’s Spider-Man 3.

The rosters for the new Justice League, Titans, and Suicide Squad have been revealed in a new comic cover.

