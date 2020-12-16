Why does Marvel’s Avengers give Kate Bishop a new ability? Need to get some information about America Chavez before she debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Want to get a video breakdown of all the Easter eggs and hits in WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki? How far along are the new visual effects for Zack Snyder’s Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In the latest Marvel Contest of Champions, a key, new Contender seeks dominance over The Battlerealm.

Marvel’s Avengers lead combat designer Vince Napoli explained why they gave Kate Bishop a new ability.

David F. Sandberg determined where Batman should drop the f-bomb in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Sensational Wonder Woman is a new DC Digital First series that will celebrate Diana‘s 80th anniversary.

Here’s the launch trailer for Marvel Realm of Champions with new versions of your favorite superheroes.

America Chavez is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so here’s what you need to know about her.

Alex Ross talks the process of drawing Christopher Reeve as The Big Boy Blue Scout known as Superman.

Marvel Studios is reportedly creating new deals for actors, writers and directors if titles shift over to Disney+.

