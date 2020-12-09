Want to see the first look at Tyler Hoechlin‘s new suit for Superman & Lois? Ready for a five-part podcast exploring the creation of Deadpool? Want to see new Hawkeye set photos of Hailee Steinfeld suited up as Kate Bishop? Why did John Cena eat so many empanadas on the set of The Suicide Squad? How did Joe Manganiello approach Deathstroke for Zack Snyder’s Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Musician and actor Taboo meets with Joe Quesada to discuss music, culture, and what it means to be a hero.

Comic Book Resources remembers a classic Batman comic where Gotham City nearly forgot about Christmas.

We all want to be Red Hood. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/foJZ9t4fyN — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) December 8, 2020

The upcoming Gotham Knights video game provided a look at the gear that Red Hood will be equipped with.

Scott Adkins wishes he’d have waited for a chance to play Kraven instead of taking a role in Doctor Strange.



Here’s another sneak peek at the upcoming second season of the DC Comics TV series Pennyworth on Epix.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld will break down the Merc with a Mouth’s 30-year history in a five-part podcast.

Carrying on the symbol. #SupermanAndLois premieres Tuesday, February 23! Stream next day free only on The CW. pic.twitter.com/ZPdz90PLB0 — Superman and Lois (@cwsupermanlois) December 9, 2020

A new official image of Tyler Hoechlin in the new Man of Steel suit for The CW’s Superman & Lois is here.

Check out some Hawkeye set photos revealing Hailee Steinfeld suited up in Kate Bishop‘s purple hero gear.

