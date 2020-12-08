Want to see some promo art for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? How about a new look at Eternals by way of some supposedly leaked Marvel Legends figures? Why did Warner Bros. boss Toby Emmerich try to stop Joker from being made? Is Wolverine‘s adamantium or Captain America‘s vibranium stronger that The Mandalorian‘s beskar? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a clip from J. Jonah Jameson‘s podcast Just the Facts talking about Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Artist Dan Mora and writer Mariko Tamaki will helm Detective Comics in 2021 after DC’s Future State.

Check out a brand new clip from the upcoming second season of Pennyworth, the DC Comics TV series on Epix.

Harley Quinn is getting a new comic from Future State writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Riley Rossmo.

Javicia Leslie as the new Batwoman has joined The CW’s Real Heroes Wear Masks public health campaign.

Comic Book Resources thinks Echo being in Hawkeye means a new Daredevil in the MCU isn’t far behind.

Here’s Gal Gadot looking rather sultry in the shiny Golden Eagle armor from DC’s Wonder Woman 1984.

New promo art for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Sharon Carter and some “Flag Smashers.”

