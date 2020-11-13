Want to see some concept art from Tim Burton’s Batman movie from 1989? How do the graphics for Spider-Man: Remastered compare to the original game? Why did Josh Hartnett turn down the chance to play Batman and Superman? What is the working title for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Want Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse action figures? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s how the Spider-Man: Remastered graphics on PlayStation 5 compare to the original on PlayStation 4.

Josh Hartnett recently addressed why he never pursued roles as Superman or Batman, which he was offered.

The cover art for Spider-Man: Miles Morales is reversible. So pick which one you like the most to display.

James Gunn lamented that a first look at Vigilante in Peacemaker will probably come from the paparazzi.

Marvel Let’s Play sat down to get some time in with Spider-Man: Miles Morales, available to buy/play now.

Jon Bernthal is still holding out hope that The Punisher series somehow gets brought back for a third season.

Hasbro announced a new wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Chantal Thuy will now be a series regular as Grace Choi on the fourth season of The CW’s Black Lightning.

