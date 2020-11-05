Wanna get your hands on a Hot Toys figure of Venom from the movie with Tom Hardy? Can you help John Buscema‘s daughter track down his stolen Marvel Comics art? Does Loki already have a second season order? How is Robert Pattinson trying to bring a nuanced performance to The Batman? Will we learn about Ant-Man‘s time spent in the Quantum Realm? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s an unboxing video for the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle.

Insomniac Games’ James Stevenson told fans to beware of Spider-Man: Miles Morales spoilers coming.



Here’s another look at the new cyberpunk 2020 suit from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game.

A supposed prototype toy from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier may show his Captain America suit.

Titans director of photography, Boris Mojsovski, shared a look at Anna Diop as Starfire in season three.

Speaking of which, executive producer Greg Walker says Starfire has a big season with Blackfire arriving.

Hot Toys is releasing a 1/6 scale figure of Venom as he appeared in the 2018 Sony movie starring Tom Hardy.

John Buscema‘s daughter Dianna called for help recovering 45 images of her father’s Marvel Comics art.

