Why did Stephen Amell pitch a return for Arrow despite the series ending? Want to see Joe Manganiello as Kraven the Hunter? How about Avengers: Endgame star Lexi Rabe dressed up as Rescue? Want to see some leaked promo art from Marvel’s Eternals? Want to see a throwback featurette for the original Blade movie? What’s the only Justice League shot Ray Fisher is in that wasn’t reshot? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Artist ApexForm created a design of Joe Mangianello, formerly Flash Thompson, as Kraven the Hunter.

Kat Dennings doesn’t know if Darcy Lewis will be returning Thor: Love and Thunder, but don’t expect it.

WandaVision isn’t in this teaser for November titles on Disney+, but the new Marvel 616 series certainly is.

Writer Donny Cates says Venom #1 has a hidden Easter Egg that readers will have a tough time finding it.

Zack Snyder showed an early but boring costume test photo of Henry Cavill as Clark Kent as a fisherman.

Brandon Routh recently discussed why there was never a sequel to Superman Returns that came together.

Boss Logic shared the alternate cover designs for Spider-Man: Miles Morales that he designed for PlayStation.

Stephen Amell pitched a return for Oliver Queen in Arrow if The CWverse needed the additional programming.

