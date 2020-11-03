Who is the Immortal Wonder Woman coming in DC’s Future State comic event? Why did Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer get pulled from YouTube? What scared executives into recutting Suicide Squad? What did Wesley Snipes say about the story of him trying to choke the Blade: Trinity director? What’s up with Thor smashing his face into glass in many Marvel movies? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In honor of Election Day 2020, Alex Ross took a look back at his original graphic novel featuring Uncle Sam.

In the new Iron Man #2, Tony Stark‘s brand new armor can cut through both adamantium and vibranium.

DC Future State is introducing new gender-swapped and non-binary versions of The Flash, Robin and more.

Black Panther #1 signed by Chadwick Boseman, Stan Lee and director Ryan Coogler sold for $10,000.

In case you missed it over the weekend, the Spider-Verse suit is coming to Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

A teaser for Avengers #38 features the past, present and future colliding for a mysterious 2021 comic event.

Here’s a look at Nubia, the new Immortal Wonder Woman from the upcoming DC Future State event.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer was pulled due to rights issues for Leonard Cohen‘s “Hallejulah”

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.