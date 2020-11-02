Want to see artwork from an abandoned DC Comics and Star Wars crossover by Alex Ross? When is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles returning to theaters for its 30th anniversary? What’s the latest on the Justice League controversy between Ray Fisher and Joss Whedon? Which DC Comics TV director wants a shot at directing Blade? Who is the creator of Suicide Squad playing in the new movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle is available for pre-order.

The Magicians and Orange Is the New Black actor Jolene Purdy has a recurring role in WandaVision.

Hip-hop recording artist Cardi B created a comic accurate Scarlet Witch costume for Halloween this year.

The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is returning to theaters in November for its 30th anniversary.

Here’s another extensive look at the making of Marvel’s Avengers video game with some of the designers.

WandaVision was not listed in the new trailer for the upcoming content coming to Disney+ in November.

Alex Ross shared artwork for a DC Comics and Star Wars crossover project that never came to fruition.

Epic Games says there are plenty of Fortnite and Marvel crossovers planned to unfold over “many years.”

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.