When will The Flash, Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Superman & Lois premiere on The CW? Who is composing the score for the Marvel What If…? series? Do you remember the American Express ads with Jerry Seinfeld and Superman? What other characters can we expect to see in Marvel’s Moon Knight series? Is Michael Giacchino coming back to score Spider-Man 3? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new series of Funko POPs featuring Marvel Comics characters as luchadores is getting in the wrestling ring.

The Flash, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Superman & Lois have set the premiere dates for new seasons.

Brec Bassinger took the time to give fans a first look from the Stargirl set, including one with Amy Smart.

New DC Comics middle grade books are coming about Metropolis, Johnny Constantine, and Green Arrow.

Crack up at all the blunders made by the cast of The Boys in this blooper reel from the show’s second season.

New character details have emerged in the casting breakdown for Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight series.

Artist Dan Hipp reimagined the battle between Batman and the Joker with some Harry Potter inspiration.

Lovecraft Country composer Laura Karpman will be providing the score for the Marvel’s What If…? series.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.