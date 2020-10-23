How long will Spider-Man 3 be shooting for into 2021? Did you hear The Runaways is coming back to comic shops? Where can you see the new Batwoman debut before the second season begins on The CW? Do the comics Aldis Hodge is reading for Black Adam provide any hints? Want to see Tom Holland‘s stunt double practice a webslinging stunt? Who do you think should write the new Blade movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a sneak peek at “Maximum Venom Pt. 1” from the Spider-Man animated series airing on Disney XD.

After a brief hiatus, Marvel Comics announced The Runaways will return comic book stores on October 28.

Marvel Studios is Looking For Writer For ‘Blade’ https://t.co/AefLEtAdIS — The DisInsider (@TheDisInsider) October 23, 2020

Apparently Marvel Studios is on the hunt for someone to write the new Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali.

Elizabeth Olsen had to cancel her Armageddon Expo appearance due to continued WandaVision filming.

Oh, and there’s also a sneak preview of “Maximum Venom Pt. 2” from the Spider-Man animated series too.

Ryan Wilder will debut in a new Batgirl comic before Javicia Leslie plays her in The CW’s Batwoman.

There are a series of Spider-Man variant covers coming with art inspired by Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Anthony Mackie says shooting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier during coronavirus has been awful.

