Did you know there was a Superman short where Perry White was pissed that his Corn Flakes were missing? What do critics think of Helstrom on Hulu so far? What’s the working title for Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots? When will Black Adam start shooting? Will Fantastic Four debut in Ant-Man 3? Why is the debut of Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X delayed? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

There was once a classic Superman short where Perry White was mad that his Corn Flakes had gone missing.

Adrianne Palicki thinks the Wonder Woman pilot she starred in may have arrived a couple years too early.

Director Alejandra López seems to have signed onto a Marvel project, but we don’t know what it is just yet.

Hulu’s new Helstrom series has a low critical score of 30% at Rotten Tomatoes, but an audience score of 92%.

Here’s the trailer for Zack Snyder‘s upcoming cut of Justice League presented as a retro 16-bit video game.

Square Enix has pushed back the launch of Marvel’s Avengers for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 to 2021.

Deadpool is now Ghost Rider as a new character in Marvel Puzzle Quest, and he has a flaming taco truck.

A new video from the set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier involves a new, mysterious military unit.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.