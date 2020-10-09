Want to see New York Comic-Con panels for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, The Sandman audio drama, and X-Men: The Art and Making of the Animated Series? Who does Alan Moore think is the best Batman? Could Wonder Woman 1984 end up getting delayed again? Why did Deadpool 2 feel like a business transaction to Josh Brolin? Want to know more about The Harbinger? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the New York Comic-Con panel looking back at seven seasons of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD on ABC.

Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly & Robbi Rodriguez discussed plans for The Harbinger relaunch in 2021.

New promotional banners for WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier appeared on Zazzle.

Alan Moore thinks superhero movies are for kids which is why he believes Adam West is the best Batman.

Kevin Smith hosted The Sandman audio drama NYCC panel with Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy and more.

Watchmen writer Alan Moore thinks the coronavirus pandemic may end up shutting down the comic industry.

Marvel is releasing a variant comic covers with illustrated versions of Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow.

The Russo Brothers revealed Kevin Smith will be narrating the Quibi doc series about Marvel vs DC Comics.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.