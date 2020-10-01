Who else did Thor comics writer Donny Cates deem as worthy to pick up Mjolnir? What’s the latest update on the upcoming Spider-Man: Remastered? When can we expect the third season of Harley Quinn? How did Todd McFarlane pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman? Want to hear a theory about Kang the Conquerr in Ant-Man 3? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

This Spider-Woman cover art criticized for its sexualization of Jessica Drew will be auctioned on October 3.

Thor writer Donny Cates has clarified who and what was worthy to lift the mighty hammer known as Mjolnir.

Here’s a new look at Spider-Man: Remastered with a look at how it will perform at the frame rate of 60fps.

Speaking of Spider-Man: Remastered, fans will be able to transfer their original PS4 save files to PS5 after all.

Walgreens has started to get the Infinity Warps wave of Funko POPs, featuring two Marvel characters in one.

Nielsen is reporting figures that indicate The Boys has cracked the Top 10 most-watched streaming programs.

Spider-Man: Remastered will be adding the suit that looks like a basketball in The Amazing Spider-Man.

Harley Quinn showrunner says fans can optimistically expect the third season to land sometime in late 2021.

