Superhero Bits: Kevin Smith Bids Farewell to ‘Supergirl’, ‘The Boys’ Season 3 Rumors & More
Posted on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
What do you think of these photorealistic versions of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse characters? How did French comic publishers keep printing Batman even after Nazis banned American comics during World War II? Which characters might be getting set up for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Want to see a DeepFake of Gal Gadot in the classic Wonder Woman TV series? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
View this post on Instagram
Just found these early 2018 shots of the suit, first time trying it on complete. It took six months (approx) to get to this stage. Amazing process to watch the team build it. To think how far we’ve come…four suits in, more to come!!? Ps….one more sleep til we six you people…. @theboystv @amazonprimevideo #theboystv #homelander
Anthony Starr shared The Boys behind the scenes photos of trying on Homelander‘s suit for the first time.
Find out how French comics kept Batman in print even after Nazis banned almost all American comic books.
Watch the full “Hyper-potamus Pizza Party-torium” episode of Big Hero 6: The Series online for free now.
CBR says Martian Manhunter, Brainiac-5, and Guardian should go to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.
Homelander is being described as "sweet"? The world is upside down next week on #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/Icaipq9PJ7
— The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 28, 2020
Here’s a preview for the next episode of the second season of The Boys, where Homelander is somehow sweet?
Kevin Smith posted a fond farewell to Supergirl now that the show will be ending with season ix next year.
My version of #PeterParker #MilesMorales and #GwenStacy from #SpiderManIntotheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/1oU0KW4g72
— Hossein Diba (@HosseinDibaArt) September 24, 2020
Artist Hossein Diba created more photorealistic versions of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse characters.
Learn all about Safiyah Sohail, one of Batwoman‘s most dangerous liaisons, before she debuts on The CW.
