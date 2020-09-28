How did Damon Lindelof fall in love with comics and become obsessed with Watchmen? Want to buy a book full of sketches Hellboy creator Mike Mignola did in quarantine? Why is Los Angeles Comic-Con still happening in a pandemic? What was Dwayne Johnson‘s call with Aldis Hodge like after being offered the role of Hawkman in Black Adam? Will Fin Fang Foom be in the Shang-Chi movie? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Dark Horse Comics is releasing a book collecting the many sketches Mike Mignola created during quarantine.

Los Angeles Comic-Con is reportedly still happening in-person at the LA Convention center this December.

DC Comics assembled the best of The Joker‘s notorious antics in the animated series Justice League Action.

A first look at the design for War Machine, coming soon to Marvel’s Avengers, may have been leaked online.

Love the shot by AP photographer Alex Brandon of a little girl, dressed in a Supergirl costume, saluting Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket. I know I try to photograph anyone in Superman/Supergirl clothing when I'm on assignment. It's my Kryptonite. pic.twitter.com/hAQrL6qZCF — Paul W. Gillespie (@pwgphoto) September 25, 2020

Here’s a wonderful shot of a little girl dressed like Supergirl giving a salute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Along with the official first look, another image of Javicia Leslie in the Batwoman suit has surfaced online.

In this edition of HBO Backstories, Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof remembers how he got into comics.

A new rumor says Marvel’s Hawkeye series will feature the debut of Marvel Comics villain Madame Masque.

