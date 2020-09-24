Wonder Woman 1984 - Gal Gadot

How did Revlon use their make-up to make Gal Gadot look even more stunning in Wonder Woman 1984? When are The CWverse shows like Supergirl and The Flash getting back to production? Who is playing Ocean and The Whisperer in the second season of Batwoman? Want to see a brutal fight rehearsal for the Ronin scene in Avengers: Endgame? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here are some of the problems being fixed with the latest patch for the new Marvel’s Avengers video game.

Supergirl, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Superman & Lois are gearing up to shoot again.

Here’s a sneak peek of the next two-part episode of Spider-Man: Maximum Venom, Sunday on Disney XD.

The first set photos of Javicia Leslie shooting the second season of The CW’s Batwoman have surfaced online.

PlayStation art director Raf Grassetti created alternate takes on the modern Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Hart of Dixie star Scott Porter announced he’s joining the cast of Netfix’s Lucifer through the end of the series.

Revlon takes a look behind the scenes of Wonder Woman 1984 where their own make-up was used on set.

Leah Gibson and Nathan Owens are joining The CWverse in Batwoman as The Whisperer and Ocean.

