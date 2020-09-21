How’s the fourth season of Young Justice coming along? How did Hellboy creator Mike Mignola share his support for presidential candidate Joe Biden? Want to see some new official artwork inspired by The Batman? Want to see what it would be like if Emily Blunt ended up playing Black Widow? How much did The Hero Initiative’s Batman 100 raise for comic creators? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

HBO Max created a video looking at the evolution of the Batmobile through various animated Batman projects.

Young Justice producer Greg Weisman offered an update regarding production on the show’s fourth season.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola isn’t being shy about supporting Joe Biden for President of the United States.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier landing page on Disney+ confirms the series won’t arrive until 2021.

For Batman Day, DC Comics also looked back at how Batman has evolved through animation over the years.

A video from Todd McFarlane teases new figures inspired by DC Comics’ Batman: Last Knight on Earth.

The Batman director Matt Reeves shared artwork inspired by the upcoming adaptation of The Dark Knight.

Brian Michael Bendis said he was “blown away” by the gameplay trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

