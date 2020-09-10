What’s the latest update to the Marvel-themed crossover in Fortnite? Can Homelander on The Boys ever be killed? Did you hear Black Panther was the most streamed comic book movie last week? Why did Halle Berry fight with Bryan Singer during X-Men production? Which character survived David Ayer‘s cut of Suicide Squad but was killed in the theatrical release? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The big Marvel Comics crossover with Fornite continues as a new area with Stark Industries has opened up.

The Flash boss Eric Wallace wants DC Universe’s Ezra Miller and The CWverse’s Grant Gustin to reunite.

Batman v Superman production designer Patrick Tatopoulos has shared a peek at the Wayne boardroom.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke recently discussed whether or not Homelander can actually be killed.

Great Big Story profiles Greg Cipes, the man responsible for bringing Beast Boy to life on Teen Titans Go!.

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has defended racebending of characters who are white in comics.

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz shared what seems to be a Flashpoint Batman design for a canceled game.

Black Panther was the most streamed comic book movie last week after the death of Chadwick Boseman.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.