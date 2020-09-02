Could The Falcon and the Winter Soldier get pushed to early 2021? Did you hear that a Superman comic used in a famous court case is going up for auction? Which Marvel cameo actor got punched by Captain America in a deleted scene? Want to see a fanmade trailer for a live-action Spider-Man Noir movie? Could Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness start shooting in November? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel’s Avengers has started Superior Seminars, featuring new footage from the upcoming video game.

The production delay for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may find the series pushed back to early 2021.

Meet Khary Payton, the actor behind Cyborg on Teen Titans Go!, Aqualad on Young Justice, and more.

Heritage Auctions is selling a Superman comic book used as evidence in an important court case in comic history.

It looks like the Arrowverse has officially be dubbed The CWverse now that Arrow has wrapped things up.

Marvel’s Avengers will feature Black Panther, but the official reveal was held back for obvious reasons.

Boss Logic created a poster for The Batman with Riddler inspired by the teaser poster for The Dark Knight.

Danny Pudi revealed a Captain America: The Winter Soldier deleted scene where he was punched by Cap.

