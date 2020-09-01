Ready to play as Kate Bishop in Marvel’s Avengers video game? Want to have Kevin Conroy as Batman give you directions on Waze? Did you hear Akon wants to build what is essentially a real version of Wakanda? Did you hear Norm Spencer, the voice of Cyclops in X-Men: The Animated Series, passed away? Did you read Michael B. Jordan‘s tribute to Chadwick Boseman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Artist John Black created a classic comic book cover in the style of one of the Thor theatrical movie posters.

A Change.org petition seeks to replace a Confederate statue in South Carolina with actor Chadwick Boseman.

Here’s the third War Table for Marvel’s Avengers, the last one before the game’s release on September 4.

New shirts for The Falcon and Winter Soldier seem to be on sale with the characters in new costumes.

Watch your back. #BlackLightning Season 4 is coming 2021 to The CW! pic.twitter.com/NI7MXkz3EN — Black Lightning (@blacklightning) August 27, 2020

Here’s a new poster for the upcoming fourth season of The CW’s Black Lightning with villain Tobias Whale.

Until October 31, Waze features Kevin Conroy‘s Batman or Wally Wingert‘s Riddler as a navigation voice.

Kate Bishop has officially been revealed as a playable character in the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game.

Akon is moving ahead with plans to create a futuristic pan-African city he described as a real-life Wakanda.

