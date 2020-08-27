Superhero Bits: ‘Fortnite’ Announces Marvel Crossover ‘The Nexus War’, ‘The Flash’ Villain Rumors & More
Posted on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
How much is Batman: Ego going for on eBay now that it’s been mentioned as an influence on The Batman? What is the massive Marvel crossover event coming to Fortnite? Did you hear the original iteration of The Boys will appear in the second season? Will Reverse Flash be the main villain in The Flash movie? Want to see The New Mutants at a drive-in at The Rose Bowl arena? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
BEYOND ? – Bruce Wayne is no longer with us. He has been gone for some time now. Upon his departure he left us a gift…a sentinel in his likeness fulfilling his legacy. This is that story….?-?- Soon.. @the_friendlyrobot @ashthorp @rafagrassetti @pilotpriest #dcfandom #dc #batman #batmanbeyond #dccomics
God of War art director Raf Grassetti shared a peek at some kind of Batman Beyond project in the works.
A copy of Batman: Ego comic book sold for $100 on eBay after being named an influence on The Batman.
Here’s a new commercial for Marvel’s Avengers that actually looks a lot more fun than the actual gameplay.
Valiant Entertainment is doing a second round of portfolio reviews in an effort to find new comic writers.
??Wolverine I’m back at the X-men characters, still quite a few on my list that I want to add! Always a fun time working on wolverine, I lost count of how many time I’ve attempted to make the character. I remember the first one I made when I was starting, I’ll post a comparison on my stories ?? #xmen #wolverine #mcu #marvel #comics
Raf Grassetti also shared a design for an updated version of Wolverine with a twist on his yellow spandex suit.
The Boys star Laz Alonso revealed season two will feature an appearance from the original roster of the squad.
Fortnite is launching some kind of massive Marvel crossover video game event with called The Nexus War.
HBO Max has denied new rumors that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be released in September of 2021.
