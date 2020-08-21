Are the Talons involved in an upcoming new Batman video game? What is AIM doing in the Marvel’s Avengers video game? Which mutant almost made a cameo in The New Mutants? Are more alternate versions of DC Comics superheroes coming to The Flash along with Batman? Will Marvel Studios end up shifting some of their 2021 release dates? Want to see the remastered cover for Spawn #1? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Novelist Margaret Stohl goes to the Sea, Air & Space Museum with Joe Quesada for Marvel’s Storboards.

A new tease from Warner Bros. about a new Batman game suggests the Talons will plague The Dark Knight.

Yes. So pleased to announce that I joined the @PlayAvengers and Marvel Universe voicing #MODOK and George Tarleton. I’ve played a lot of villains in my life. But this one was EPIC! pic.twitter.com/0KsvclPwJP — Usman Ally (@UsmanAlly) August 20, 2020

Voice actor Usman Ally is the voice of the villain MODOK and George Tarleton in Marvel’s Avengers.

Harley Quinn co-developer/writer Dean Lorey is ready for season three, but HBO Max hasn’t ordered it yet.

A featurette for Marvel’s Avengers introduces AIM, who have a significant presence in the new video game.

It should come as no surprise that Ben Affleck‘s return as Batman won’t impact Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Marvel’s Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 has Native American art variant covers by artist Jeffrey Veregge.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League now has an official Twitter account, so follow it for all the latest updates.

