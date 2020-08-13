How does the Captain Marvel pager given to Nick Fury reference SWORD? What lies in the Olympia Archives of Marvel’s Avengers video game? Want to know more about Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Have you seen the trailer for the German superhero movie Freaks – You’re One of Us? Are She-Hulk and more Marvel characters coming to Marvel’s Avengers video game? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a sneak peek at Spider-Man: Maximum Venom‘s upcoming two-part episode “Spider-Man Unmasked.”

Comic Book Resources dug deep into the Olympia Archives for some Easter eggs in Marvel’s Avengers game

Here’s yet another chat with the cast of the Injustice Society of America from the first season of Stargirl.

Spider-Man voice Drake Bell denied verbal/physical abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt

Here’s a trailer for a German superhero movie that is available on Netflix called Freaks – You’re One of Us.

The Agents of SHIELD series finale connected to Avengers: Endgame by referencing the Quantum Realm.

Entertainment Weekly has new details on Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the PlayStation video game spin-off.

Marvel’s Avengers Beta source code hints War Machine, She-Hulk and Kate Bishop may be on the way.



