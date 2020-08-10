Ready to play some Marvel Realm of Champions? What can fans expect from Spider-Man‘s side of Marvel’s Avengers video game? Will more family members be introduced as The Umbrella Academy goes on? Did you notice a certain chemical plant in the Shazam! movie? What other DC Comics villain is said to appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Did you know there’s a DCKids FanDome too? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a song version of scenes from Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy that turns into Klaus into a pop star

X-Men: The Animated Series producer Larry Houston said there have been talks of a revival at Disney+.

Here’s the promo for the upcoming series finale of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, concluding seven years of action.

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman wants to debut new family members in future seasons.

Here’s a trailer for what children will be able to experience as part of the DC Kids FanDome virtual convention.

Spider-Man will have his own standalone story for Marvel’s Avengers, according to some of the game’s crew.

Here’s a gameplay trailer for the new Marvel Realm of Champions game with some cool character designs.

Four animated Batman movies will air over on Cartoon Network’s Toonami block to lead up to DC FanDome.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.