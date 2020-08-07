Want to see a demonstration of how Alex Ross paints superheroes like Spider-Man? What will the Stargirl season finale bring to The CW series? What’s the latest Marvel Comics title to get canceled? Want to see a terrifying Cheetah doll for Wonder Woman 1984? When will The Dark Knight and Batman Begins leave HBO Max? Want to see a couple clips The Boys? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a new virtual chat with the Justice Society of America as the first season of Stargirl nears the finale.

The final page of Doctor Strange: Surgeon Supreme #6 revealed Marvel Comics has canceled the comic.

New Season 2 Clip: Are you Team Butcher or Team Hughie? pic.twitter.com/AFoDwd1PqS — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) August 6, 2020

The Boys unveiled a clip from the second season. It’s time to choose beteween Team Butcher or Team Hughie.

The Flash star Candice Patton recently discussed a season six plothole which is still waiting to be addressed.

Black Widow is kicking off a new Marvel Comics series, and here’s the trailer for the first issue coming soon.

The climactic Stargirl season one finale will have multiple false endings, a surprising twist, and credits scenes.

Here’s a sneak peek at a full painting demonstration from Alex Ross showing his latest Spider-Man portrait.

Writer Jed McKay has revealed the Black Cat solo comic will go on a brief hiatus before the Venom event.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.