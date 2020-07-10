Want to get your kids a new Spider-Man graphic novel for young readers? Did you hear Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda is canceled? Want some time travel tips from the cast of Agents of SHIELD? What does Ruby Rose have to say about the new Batwoman? How much is J.K. Simmons willing to do to help Zack Snyder’s Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a new teaser for the upcoming sixth episode of the second season of DC Universe’s Doom Patrol series.

Writer Jim Zub says Black Panther and the Agents of Wakanda is canceled, including an Empyre tie-in.

A sneak peek at what PS5 games will look like when you see them on store shelves starting this holiday: https://t.co/i2ByEdWYRS pic.twitter.com/TmB4FzFMJZ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 9, 2020

Here’s cover art for the upcoming video game sequel Spider-Man: Miles Morales, coming to PlayStation 5.

Several digital-only Marvel comics will soon be out in print, including Hawkeye: Freefall and Ghost-Spider.

A promo for The CW’s future schedule include Stargirl, Swamp Thing, The Flash, and all their comic shows.

Neil Gaiman recently talked about adapting his Sandman comic book as an Audible story for the 21st century.

Miles Morales: Shock Waves is the first in a new graphic novel series created for young readers by Scholastic.

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision now have landing pages on Disney+.

