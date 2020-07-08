Are you bummed that Marvel Studios won’t have a panel for San Diego Comic-Con at Home? Did you hear Kanye West wants his presidential administration to be like Wakanda? Will Agents of SHIELD have Coulson reunited with Captain America while they time travel? Is Keanu Reeves returning for a Constantine movie for J.J. Abrams? Will Cyborg get his own Knightmare sequence in Zack Snyder’s Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Sorry for bad news, but Marvel Studios won’t have a panel at San Diego Comic-Con at Home this month.

Kanye West, who is apparently running for president, wants his administration to be organized like Wakanda.

Stargirl looks to expand Justice Society further in the next episode., but Brainwave is still giving her trouble.

Doom Patrol star Diane Guerrero opened up about returning to therapy while shooting the second season.

With Agents of SHIELD traveling through time, Comic Book Resources wants Coulson to reunite with Cap.

Dynamite Entertainment is extending returns on all titles through August due to the coronavirus pandemic

Here are some new promo images for Wonder Woman 1984 featuring Gal Gadot on a 16-month calendar.

Here’s the full listing of San Diego Comic-Con at Home‘s programming schedule for Wednesday, July 22.

