Wonder Woman 1984 Promo Art

Are you bummed that Marvel Studios won’t have a panel for San Diego Comic-Con at Home? Did you hear Kanye West wants his presidential administration to be like Wakanda? Will Agents of SHIELD have Coulson reunited with Captain America while they time travel? Is Keanu Reeves returning for a Constantine movie for J.J. Abrams? Will Cyborg get his own Knightmare sequence in Zack Snyder’s Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Sorry for bad news, but Marvel Studios won’t have a panel at San Diego Comic-Con at Home this month.

Kanye West, who is apparently running for president, wants his administration to be organized like Wakanda.

Stargirl looks to expand Justice Society further in the next episode., but Brainwave is still giving her trouble.

Doom Patrol star Diane Guerrero opened up about returning to therapy while shooting the second season.

Avengers - Agent Coulson and Cap

With Agents of SHIELD traveling through time, Comic Book Resources wants Coulson to reunite with Cap.

Dynamite Entertainment is extending returns on all titles through August due to the coronavirus pandemic

Here are some new promo images for Wonder Woman 1984 featuring Gal Gadot on a 16-month calendar.

Here’s the full listing of San Diego Comic-Con at Home‘s programming schedule for Wednesday, July 22.

Continue Reading Superhero Bits

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.

Pages: 1 2 3Next page

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, Superhero Bits, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.