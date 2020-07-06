Ready to listen to Audible’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s Sandman? What questions are still left unanswered in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What did Kevin Smith add to the discussion about Ray Fisher‘s experience working with Joss Whedon on Justice League? Want to read David Koepp‘s unused script for Spider-Man 2? Ready to play as Captain America in Fortnite? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Audible and DC present the first-ever audio production of Sandman, the best-selling series by Neil Gaiman.

The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani admitted that he has come to hate his buff phsyique workout pictures.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, one of the best Batman movies made, is now available to stream on Netflix.

Apparently a pair of new Black Widow trailers were recently rated by the British Board of Film Classification.

The Justice Society of America reunites for a virtual chat to discuss their roles in DC Universe’s Stargirl.

Comic Book Resources rounded up questions that are still unanswered in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s some concept art by Hugh Sicotte for Joker, and you can see more of his work on the movie at his website.

The Batman is among several Hollywood projects that will soon resume production over in the United Kingdom.

