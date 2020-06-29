What DC Comics should you read if you’re just now digging into comics? What is the working title for the Ms. Marvel series on Disney+? Want to get a print of some new X-Men art by Alex Ross? Want to see Ryan Reynolds crash a charitable X-Men reunion? What did Justice League star Ray Fisher recently say about Joss Whedon? What does Wonder Woman‘s Golden Eagle armor do? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Mr. Suday Movies created a guide of the best DC Comics titles to check out if you’re just starting to read comics.

Marc Guggenheim says a decision about the Green Arrow and the Canaries spin-off will be made soon.

Here’s a clip from this week’s new episode of Stargirl, which is airing now on both The CW and DC Universe.

DC Comics pulled Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev‘s Event Levitathan: Checkmate due to delays.

A teaser for Iron Man VR takes a look at the ghosts from the past that feature prominently in the video game.

The working title for Marvel’s new Ms. Marvel series for Disney+ is Jersey, a nod to her hometown Jersey City.

Alex Ross debuted a new X-Men lithograph that’s being released in honor of SDCC. Pre-orders begin on July 7.

The schedule change for The Flash has resulted in a new approach to how storytelling will unfold in season seven.

