Want to see a photo of Tommy Lee Jones in Arkham Asylum as Two-Face from Batman Forever? Are you ready for Free Comic Book Day to become Free Comic Book Summer? Will you give Fantastic Four another shot on Disney+? Want to see Todd McFarlane‘s early sketches of The Incredible Hulk? Is Marvel looking for a deaf, Native American actress for a Disney+ series? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a glimpse of Venomized Doctor Strange coming to Spider-Man: Maximum Venom on Disney XD.

A new America: Lost and Found will see John Wagner‘s lost Judge Dredd scripts finally get published.

Free Comic Book Day 2020 has now turned into Free Comic Book Summer from July through September.

DC Comics will start releasing special four-packs of comic books for different superheroes at Walmart locations.

Venomized Iron Man is also creating some problems in Spider-Man: Maximum Venom over on Disney XD

Comic artist/writer Bekah Caden accused former Dark Horse editor Brendan Wright of sexual misconduct.

Concept artist Aleksi Briclot shared an alternate design that wasn’t used for Hela‘s minions in Thor: Ragnarok.

Loki series co-star Gugu Mbatha-Raw confesses she isn’t much of a Marvel nerd, but she has a Thor connection.

