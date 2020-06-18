Spider-Man: Miles Morales Concept Art

When can you grab Legion of Superheroes on Blu-ray? How can you play as Aquaman on Fortnite? When is Deadshot getting killed off in the Suicide Squad comics? How does Ruby Rose‘s departure from Batwoman create a plot hole for Crisis on Infinite Earths? Who was going to voice MODOK in the New Warriors animated series before it was canceled? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Aquaman, in the style of Jason Momoa, is surfing into the third season of Fortnite as a playable character

Tom Taylor & Bruno Redondo‘s Suicide Squad #9 in September will kill off Floyd Lawton, aka Deadshot.

The music of Marilyn Manson helps give this Dark Nights: Death Metal music video trailer some energy.

Artist/writer Cameron Stewart has been removed from a DC project following sexual misconduct allegations

Check out Kamala Khan‘s treehouse hideout where she works on proving that The Avengers are innocent.

DC Direct, which handles collectibles based on DC Comics characters, has cut ties with Diamond Distributors.

Here’s a trailer recap for Spider-Man: Miles Morales with some new details about the video game spin-off.

A social media post suggests Loki star Sophia Di Martino is getting ready to resume production on the show.

Continue Reading Superhero Bits

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.

Pages: 1 2 3Next page

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, Superhero Bits, , , , , , , , , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.