When can you grab Legion of Superheroes on Blu-ray? How can you play as Aquaman on Fortnite? When is Deadshot getting killed off in the Suicide Squad comics? How does Ruby Rose‘s departure from Batwoman create a plot hole for Crisis on Infinite Earths? Who was going to voice MODOK in the New Warriors animated series before it was canceled? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Welcome to the waves ? The Island has flooded and there are all new areas to explore, Marauders to take on and… sharks to ride? Dive into #FortniteSeason3 now! pic.twitter.com/cdWDn9yXt1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 17, 2020

Aquaman, in the style of Jason Momoa, is surfing into the third season of Fortnite as a playable character

Tom Taylor & Bruno Redondo‘s Suicide Squad #9 in September will kill off Floyd Lawton, aka Deadshot.

The music of Marilyn Manson helps give this Dark Nights: Death Metal music video trailer some energy.

Artist/writer Cameron Stewart has been removed from a DC project following sexual misconduct allegations

Kamala operates from her hideout to prove the Avengers' innocence and has decorated it with items that keep her mission front-and-center. Download and equip this video conference background to broadcast from your own secret HQ! #Reassemble ?? https://t.co/QbHgz77uJU pic.twitter.com/k4UGC66nvG — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 13, 2020

Check out Kamala Khan‘s treehouse hideout where she works on proving that The Avengers are innocent.

DC Direct, which handles collectibles based on DC Comics characters, has cut ties with Diamond Distributors.

Here’s a trailer recap for Spider-Man: Miles Morales with some new details about the video game spin-off.

A social media post suggests Loki star Sophia Di Martino is getting ready to resume production on the show.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.