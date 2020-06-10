Why won’t Batwoman kill off Kate Kane when Ruby Rose leaves the show? Are you ready for an Agent Carter reunion on Agents of SHIELD? Why does Gotham City have so many abandoned amusement parks? Which comics were nominated for 2020 GLAAD Media Awards? How did a teenage millionaire build his own Doc Ock arms? What was Spider-Man first called webhead? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Luke Wilson sits down to talk about his role in the latest DC Universe/The CW comic book adaptation, Stargirl.

Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries promises they won’t kill off Kate Kane when she’s replaced on the show.

An Agent Carter reunion that appears to be happening on the third episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Warner Bros. Montreal’s long-rumored, next Batman video game might be announced sometime this summer.

Hourman and Dr. Midnite arrive in the fifth episode of the the DC Universe/The CW TV series Stargirl.

In Batman #92, we’re introduced to the latest vehicle in The Dark Knight‘s huge arsenal: The Bat-Train.

Boss Logic created this poster for a Captain Planet movie inspired by the Infinity Gauntlet from the MCU.

Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass and Runaways got nominations for the The 2020 GLAAD Media Awards.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.