Superhero Bits: Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, No Batwoman and Supergirl Crossover Next Season & More
Posted on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Will there be a Supergirl and Batwoman crossover next season on The CW? Which state is still hosting a big comic convention in July? Want to see the whole roster of the Contest of Champions from Thor: Ragnarok? Want to hear Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Phil Lord and Paul Scheer talk about Spider-Ham? Will Darkseid be in Zack Snyder‘s Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
The cast of Stargirl talks about the new DC Comics series that started airing on both The CW and DC Universe.
Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries said there won’t be a crossover with Supergirl happening next season
View this post on Instagram
Exploration of the time travel suit on Rocket Raccoon for Avengers Endgame. With Stark nanotech … applying the same outfit than my previous posts to get a group shot. To see how it’s working not only on one character but on all of them. _ #avengers #rocketraccoon #endgame #timetravel #conceptart #mcu #marvelstudios #marvel #characterdesign #avengersendgame #marvelcinematicuniverse
Aleksi Briclot shared this concept art of Rocket Raccoon in an alternate design for the quantum realm suit.
For some reason, Tampa Bay Comic-Con is happening in July, because Florida is the home of bad decisions.
Mr. Sunday Movies runs through some of the most controversial comic book moments from pop culture history.
For Pride Month, a major assortment of GLAAD Award-winning and nominated titles will hit DC Universe.
View this post on Instagram
Definitely one of the most fun times I’ve had leading the Vis Dev department at Marvel Studios was working on Thor: Ragnarok! We were asked to design a TON of alien gladiators for the Grandmaster’s Contest of Champions. These were the approved design picks by @taikawaititi . I had the most amazing team of artists that made me so proud to go to every meeting to show what they came up with every week. Check the tags to see who designed that particular character. #thor #thorragnarok #gladiators #contestofchampions #conceptart #characterdesign #illustration #marvel #marvelstudios #chrishemsworth #anotherday #anotherdoug (clarification: 2nd page designs were all @kortizart , all other untagged, including Korg & Meik are done by Tully Summers- he’s not on Instagram) One other note: Thor’s gladiator look was a collaboration between myself & costume designer @mayesrubeo
Concept artist Andy Park showed off this artwork of the roster of Thor: Ragnarok‘s Contest of Champions.
Spider-Man: Maximum Venom on Disney XD is bringing Moon Knight into the Marvel animated world.
