Will there be a Supergirl and Batwoman crossover next season on The CW? Which state is still hosting a big comic convention in July? Want to see the whole roster of the Contest of Champions from Thor: Ragnarok? Want to hear Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Phil Lord and Paul Scheer talk about Spider-Ham? Will Darkseid be in Zack Snyder‘s Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The cast of Stargirl talks about the new DC Comics series that started airing on both The CW and DC Universe.

Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries said there won’t be a crossover with Supergirl happening next season

Aleksi Briclot shared this concept art of Rocket Raccoon in an alternate design for the quantum realm suit.

For some reason, Tampa Bay Comic-Con is happening in July, because Florida is the home of bad decisions.

Mr. Sunday Movies runs through some of the most controversial comic book moments from pop culture history.

For Pride Month, a major assortment of GLAAD Award-winning and nominated titles will hit DC Universe.

Concept artist Andy Park showed off this artwork of the roster of Thor: Ragnarok‘s Contest of Champions.

Spider-Man: Maximum Venom on Disney XD is bringing Moon Knight into the Marvel animated world.

