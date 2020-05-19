Want to see an unused Viking style design for Loki in Thor: Ragnarok? Is Aquaman coming to The Flash on The CW? Is there a Daredevil video game in the works? What are the new dates for Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp to hit Disney+? Did you know Deadshot and Harley Quinn almost hooked up in Suicide Squad? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

After the Batwoman season finale, it’s time for a new Bat Chat with Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang.

Despite a recent reference, it doesn’t sound like Aquaman will be making a future appearance on The Flash.

Marvel Comics artist Will Sliney showed how he draws Captain America, and you can give it a shot yourself.

Marvel Games boss Bill Rosemann wants to make a Daredevil game, he put there isn’t one in development.

Here’s a sneak peek of next week’s seventh and final season premiere of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD on ABC.

The first synopsis for Batwoman season two teases something that’ll “alter Gotham and The Bat Team forever.”

Concept artist Aleksi Briclot shared this Viking style design for Loki intended for use in Thor: Ragnarok.

Supergirl was meant to appear in Batwoman‘s season finale by photograph, but coronavirus prevented it.

