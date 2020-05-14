Want to go to the premiere of Thor: Love & Thunder with Chris Hemsworth? What did Harley Quinn showrunners have to say about The Snyder Cut jokes? Who is Inde Navarrette playing on Superman & Lois? Will Black Widow open in the UK before the US? Are you ready for The Flash season seven premiere to make you cry this fall? Are you pumped for X-Men movie Funko POPs? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s Totally Awesome Hulk popping up in an episode of Disney XD’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom.

The Flash showrunner says there will be tears in the season seven premiere, formerly the sixth season finale.

DC Comics released a trailer for the upcoming Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed, a new young adult novel.

Harley Quinn showrunners addressed how the joke at the expense of The Snyder Cut supporters came about.

Go behind the scenes of the recent DC’s Legends of Tomorrow college flashback episode “Freaks and Greeks”

Coulson is having some trouble with time in the synopsis for the season premiere of Marvels Agents of SHIELD.

Here’s a piece of Black Widow promotional art Andy Park posted a little while back featuring Taskmaster.

Inde Navarrette (Wander Darkly) will play Sarah Cushing, a new character in The CW’s Superman & Lois.

