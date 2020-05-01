How did the animated Harley Quinn series mock the nastier side of The Snyder Cut bros? Could Batman beat Iron Man in a fight? How did Captain America: The Winter Soldier almost open? When will The Eternals LEGO sets start to arrive? Which character from The Flash is returning before the end of the season? Is there a chance Marvel movies won’t resume production until next year? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a first look clip from an upcoming episode of Teen Titans Go! featuring the animated Justice League.

Dan Slott announced his intentions to stop writing on the Iron Man comic book series sometime this summer.

Batman & Robin went out cruising in the classic 1966 Batmobile and stopped to get some take out food too.

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace confirmed Joseph Carver will return to the show before the season’s end.

Dave Gibbons participated in a new interview for DC Daily to talk about Watchmen and his comic collection.

A new clip from the Harley Quinn animated series mocked The Snyder Cut bros and The Last Jedi haters.

Here’s an early version of the design for the suitcase armor from Iron Man 2 from artist Ryan Meinerding.

Barry Allen considers a plan to save Iris from the Mirrorverse in the new synopsis for The Flash season finale.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.