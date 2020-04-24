Who what Marvel Cinematic Universe versions of characters are joining Marvel Future Fight? Where are there tons of undiscovered Easter eggs in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? What props has Chris Hemsworth taken home from the Thor and Avengers movies? Which two characters initially only had cameos in Avengers: Infinity War? Are Kevin Smith and Joe Quesada working on another Daredevil comic? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel Future Fight has brought in movie versions of Black Widow, Red Guardian and Yelena Belova.

Comic Book Resources does a dive into a sparsely seen Spider-Man vs Kraven fan film called Almost Hidden.

Get ready to travel with "Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD." The final mission starts May 27 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/60oLC7mgww — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 24, 2020

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD released a new illustrated poster for the final season starting to air on ABC in May.

Kevin Smith and Joe Quesada discussed a potential sequel to the hit Daredevil storyline, Guardian Devil.

ScreenCrush brought back their AI bit to take a look at the real meaning of the original Iron Man from 2008.

New York City’s beloved Forbidden Planet shop is raising money in order to keep its doors open for business.

Concept artist Phil Saunders shared this alternate take on Ulron‘s metal face, which looks a little more human.

Kevin Smith said he would “step on Jay’s throat” to have Silent Bob appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

