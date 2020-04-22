Want to see some alternate character posters Boss Logic created for Avengers: Endgame? Can the comic industry be saved from the struggles they’re facing right now? Why did the Supergirl season 5 finale have to be rewritten? Did you know Michael Fassbender was once considered to play Lizard in Amazing Spider-Man? Want to try SweetTarts Golden Ropes inspired by Wonder Woman 1984? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Constantine and Zari are continuing the quest for the Loom of Fate in the next DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The AV Club talks about the struggles facing the comic book industry and what it will take to save it from doom.

A new teaser for Stargirl shows that the powerful staff wielded by the DC Comics hero has a mind of its own.

Jon Cryer said the ending of Supergirl season 5 had to be written due to corornavirus production shutdown.

Barry Allen has to confront Mirror Iris in this promo for the next episode of the sixth season of The Flash.

Todd McFarlane would be happy to see a Spawn, Venom, and Spider-Man crossover, but don’t count on it.

Boss Logic shared some of the Avengers: Endgame character posters he created that weren’t used by Marvel.

DC Comics and Oni/Lion Forge are creating the Comic Book Charitable Fund to support comic book shops.

