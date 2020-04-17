Superhero Bits: Diamond Comics Plans to Return in May, ‘New Avengers’ Rumors, ‘Lucifer’ in Trouble & More
Posted on Friday, April 17th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
What is Diamond Comics‘ plan to get back in business starting in May? What is holding up the deal for the sixth and final season of Lucifer? What movie is rumored to lead into a New Avengers movie? Want to see bloopers from Bloodshot? Is Black Widow merchandise coming out now or in November? What does PETA want Taika Waititi to do with Thor in Thor: Love & Thunder? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Concept artist Gina DeDomenico shared this design for Wildcat in the upcoming DC Universe series Stargirl.
Diamond Comic Distributors announced its plans to resume business in May after coronavirus shut them down.
Here’s the official announcement for X-Force joining Fornite, not long after Deadpool entered the game arena.
Warner Bros. has reportedly reached a stalemate with Lucifer star Tom Ellis over his contract for a sixth season.
IN honor of tonight's @Drink_and_Draw, here's a sketch I did several years back. https://t.co/YD0wmQjxE3 pic.twitter.com/Hhq65Pr1VU
— JoeQuesada (@JoeQuesada) April 9, 2020
Marvel’s Joe Quesada shared an old sketch he made featuring Captain America taking on The Dark Knight.
Moon Knight is now slated to start production in November after being delayed by the coronavirus shutdown.
View this post on Instagram
Scene from the #infinitywar film that was cut. #Ironman aboard the ship #drstrange is captured on. While searching for him dr strange astral projects to him bugging him why it’s taking him so long to find him, among other playful banter. Iron mans suit was damaged so he couldn’t fly around at this point. This was a fun piece to do imagining the snappy dialogue between the two characters. Thanks for looking! Hope you guys are staying safe #marvelstudios #disney #avengersinfinitywar #film #conceptart #visualdevelopment #astralprojection
Concept artist John Staub shared Avengers: Infinity War concept art of astral Dr. Strange with Iron Man.
Kelly Sue DeConnick is auctioning a Captain Marvel-themed cast and crew jacket, to benefit #Creators4Comics.
Continue Reading Superhero Bits
Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.