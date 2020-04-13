Superhero Bits: ‘Black Adam’ Production May Be Delayed, How Don Cheadle Was Offered War Machine & More
Posted on Monday, April 13th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
How long did Don Cheadle have to decide if he would accept the role of War Machine? Want to learn how to draw Spider-Man from a Marvel artist? Who is Samuel L. Jackson‘s favorite Avenger? What happened to George Miller‘s Justice League: Mortal? Will Korg find love in Thor: Love & Thunder? Could the X-Men make their MCU debut in a Spider-Man 3 credits scene? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.
Here’s a Spider-Man drawing lesson from Marvel’s Creative Director of Themed Entertainment, Brian Crosby!
Samuel L. Jackson says his favorite member of The Avengers, besides Nick Fury, is actually Black Widow.
View this post on Instagram
I know there’s no new Flash for a while, so I thought I’d share this. This was from a fitting for the season 5 suit during our hiatus between seasons 4 and 5. I have like 30 pictures from this day because I was so excited. I flew to Vancouver for about 4-5 hrs for this fitting and then home to LA the same day. This was before they had the actual fabric for the suit, hence the black. After I saw it like this I kinda wanted a black Flash suit though…
See what The Flash looks like in a black suit in this photo Grant Gustin shared from a costume fitting session.
Stuntman Jesse LaFlair revealed how Sophie Turner‘s stunt double for Dark Phoenix broke her leg on set.
Marvel Cinematic Universe star Elizabeth Olsen sits down to read a Toy Story Easter tale to help pass time.
Dwayne Johnson says production on Black Adam may get pushed to later in August, possibly September.
View this post on Instagram
Here is another captain Marvel early exploration of her kree costume a bit alien with a red pallette and different hair style…..did this design at Marvel studios in the Visual Development team lead by Andy Park…..was on this kool project for a short time to help explore different options …..was allot of fun and really enjoyed the film…..I was lucky enough to work with my friends and amazing talented artists and designers #ianjoyner #jsmarantz #tullysummers #justinsweet #rodneyfuentebella #jacksonsze #anthonyfrancisco #wesleyburt #adamross #joshherman check out the art of book to c how awesome all these artists are. #marvelstudios #captainmarvel #charactersesign #costumedesign #conceptart #zbrush #keyshot
Concept artist Constantine Sekeris shared this wildly different look for Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.
Chris Pratt confirmed that Star-Lord dropping the orb in Guardians of the Galaxy was actually improvised.
