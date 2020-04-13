How long did Don Cheadle have to decide if he would accept the role of War Machine? Want to learn how to draw Spider-Man from a Marvel artist? Who is Samuel L. Jackson‘s favorite Avenger? What happened to George Miller‘s Justice League: Mortal? Will Korg find love in Thor: Love & Thunder? Could the X-Men make their MCU debut in a Spider-Man 3 credits scene? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a Spider-Man drawing lesson from Marvel’s Creative Director of Themed Entertainment, Brian Crosby!

Samuel L. Jackson says his favorite member of The Avengers, besides Nick Fury, is actually Black Widow.

See what The Flash looks like in a black suit in this photo Grant Gustin shared from a costume fitting session.

Stuntman Jesse LaFlair revealed how Sophie Turner‘s stunt double for Dark Phoenix broke her leg on set.

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Elizabeth Olsen sits down to read a Toy Story Easter tale to help pass time.

Dwayne Johnson says production on Black Adam may get pushed to later in August, possibly September.

Concept artist Constantine Sekeris shared this wildly different look for Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

Chris Pratt confirmed that Star-Lord dropping the orb in Guardians of the Galaxy was actually improvised.

