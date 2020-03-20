Who’s trying to help struggling comic book shops during these difficult times? Why is Daredevil wearing Iron Man armor? Want to watch X-Men: Dark Phoenix on HBO NOW this weekend? How did Robert Downey Jr. break his ankle while shooting Iron Man 3? Want to get a voicemail from Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker? What tragic consequences are in store for the rest of the season of The Flash? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Stargirl takes to the skies for the first time in this quick new promo for the upcoming DC Universe/The CW series.

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace says there are “tragic consequences to learning the truth about Mirror-Iris.”

It looks like Daredevil will be getting an Iron Man makeover in an upcoming issue of the Marvel Comics series.

Mad Cave Studios is attempting to raise money for struggling comic book shops during the coronavirus pandemic.

Look at what’s in store for the second season of the DC Universe animated series Harley Quinn, coming soon.

Image Comics has released a comic strip with tips on how to safely support your comic book store from afar.

Ryan Meinerding shared this concept art of Thanos smashing Captain America‘s shield in a different manner.

A new update adds House of X and Powers of X-related content to the mobile game Marvel Future Fight.

