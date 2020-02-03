Want to see the new Black Widow character posters? Which DC Comics superhero popped up in a Tide commercial during the Super Bowl? Want to get your hands on a new TOMS shoe collection inspired by Marvel Comics? Could we still Vin Diesel as Black Bolt in Inhumans? Has Christopher McQuarrie inquired about a Superman movie at Warner Bros. Pictures? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

In an ongoing Super Bowl commercial bit from Tide, Gal Gadot makes an appearance as Wonder Woman.

James Gunn says Nathan Fillion won’t be Arm-Fall-Off-Boy in The Suicide Squad as some rumors said.

Sebastian Stan revealed this photo with Anthony Mackie from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Eternals star Richard Madden has revealed that he’s done filming the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

LaMonica Garrett, the Monitor in Crisis on Infinite Earths, recorded lines for a fanmade crossover trailer.

Speaking of which, some Arrowverse fans apparently weren’t too happy that LaMonica Garrett killed off Arrow.

Here's your look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow! See the film in theaters May 1. (1/4) #NatashaRomanoff pic.twitter.com/bxpfl3GZjD — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 3, 2020

Marvel released four new characters posters for Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson and her spy family.

Katrina Law almost wasn’t able to be part of the Arrow finale due to her shooting schedule for Hawaii-Five-0.

