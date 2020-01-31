Want to see some alternate designs for Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man? Could we see some alternate versions of familiar MCU heroes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? What Easter egg from Batman (1989) is in Arthur’s apartment in Joker? Could we see MI6 characters introduced in the Shang-Chi movie? Did X-Men: Apocalypse bombing have any impact on New Mutants? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a Marvel Hero Project clip with Soaring Seamus, who supports families of wounded and fallen soldiers.

DC Universe Online will be adding Birds of Prey in April, and they’ll be facing off with Lex Luthor apparently.

Arrow co-star Katherine McNamara shared a photo with the gravestone of none other than Oliver Queen.

Atom Tickets says Birds of Prey ticket pre-sales outsold Wonder Woman and Suicide Squad on the first day.

The Flash star Grant Gustin honored the entire cast and crew of Arrow as they concluded the show this week.

Director David Ayer told a troll on Twitter that he will never apologize for the work he did on Suicide Squad.

Check out a bunch of alternate designs for Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man over at ComicBookMovie.com.

Despite the tease in Arrow‘s finale, don’t expect to see John Diggle with the Green Lantern ring on The Flash.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.