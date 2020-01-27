What are the three finalists in the DC Universe’s DCYou Unscripted competition? Which Spider-Man shows have yet to be added to Disney+? What weapon did Thanos almost have in Avengers: Endgame? How good are Joaquin Phoenix‘s chances of winning the Oscar for Best Actor? Want to see Gal Gadot‘s entry in the #DollyPartonChallenge? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The second part of “Back from the Future” is coming next week in the 12th episode of the fifth season of Supergirl.

Paul Bettany says WandaVision is “bonkers” and there should be a first look at it sometime “very, very soon.”

Batwoman is forced to choose whether Beth (Rachel Skarsten) or Alice (also Rachel Skarsten) will be killed.

DC Universe announced the three finalists of the DCYou Unscripted contest that gives fans the ultimate prize.

Stars of The Flash and Supergirl say goodbye to Arrow and wonder if the Arrowverse needs a different name.

Even though Disney+ has a lot of Marvel content, you won’t find any of these Spider-Man shows on there now.

These are the new mutants. April 3, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ofjXAHPzW4 — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) January 25, 2020

A new poster for New Mutants leans into the horror side of the upcoming X-Men universe movie from Fox.

James Gunn again debunked the idea that there’s some kind of rivalry between Marvel and DC Comics movies.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.